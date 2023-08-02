Two Grantham care homes are inviting local people to a seminar to discuss paying for care.

Maple Leaf Lodge and Newton House, both overseen by Barchester Healthcare, will be hosting the care seminar on Thursday, August 10.

This will take place at 10am at Maple Leaf, and again at 2pm at Newton House.

Natalie Biggin, owner of Welland Valley Legal.

Guests will have the chance to meet consultants from Welland Valley Legal who will discuss how to plan for care.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf, said: “We’re really looking forward to having the specialists from Welland Valley Legal come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.

“It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Maple Leaf and Newton House are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.

“If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Topics will include what it means to have Power of Attorney and how to manage care fees.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet a local solicitor to discuss individual concerns.

Maple Leaf Lodge is in Beacon Lane and Newton House is in Barrowby Road.