Two members of a cycling club took part in a challenge to honour the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid.

Lincolnshire-based Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth and his teammate Lieutenant Colonel Ian Astley, both members of the Witham Wheelers, took part in the RAF Benevolent Fund’s Heritage Ride on May 13 in Woodhall Spa.

After this, the two headed on a ferry to the Netherlands where they cycled over 600 miles in seven days, visiting eight crash sites, 47 graves and three of the dams.

Mike Ainsworth in the 2023 cycle challenge. Photo: Michael Powell

Mike, from Barkston, said: “I take part in the Dambusters Ride every year - throughout my RAF career, I’ve always felt safe in the knowledge that the RAF Benevolent Fund would be there for me if times got tough.

“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible support they give not only to serving personnel but also to RAF veterans and their families, so it’s important for me to support the charity.”

The two riders were raising money for various charities including the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation, the International Bomber Command Centre, the RAF Benevolent Fund, the DMRC Benevolent Fund, the RAF Cadets and 617 'Dambusters' Squadron Association's flying scholarships.

The annual ride pays tribute to members of the RAF’s 617 Squadron who were assembled to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley on the night of May 16 to May 17, 1943, also known as Operation Chastise.

Mike did another cycle fundraiser in 2021 to mark the 100th birthday of the last surviving member of the squadron, leader George ‘Johnny Johnson’.

Mike added: “This year is particularly poignant as I’m also doing the ride in memory of Johnny Johnson, the last surviving Dambuster, who passed away last December.

“He was such an inspiration and will be missed dearly.”