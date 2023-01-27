Two arrests have been made after a police force found a large cannabis grow in a disused shop in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that they discovered a large cannabis grow in a disused shop in High Street, following on intelligence from the local community.

They were called to reports that cannabis was being grown in the building at 4.39pm yesterday (Thursday).

A 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply/production of drugs and remain in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were dispatched and found the grow at 4.44pm.

"It is estimated to contain around 1,000 mature plants spread over three floors.

"The building is being made safe today (Friday) and the plants removed to be destroyed.

"An investigation has now been launched and officers remain on the scene and in the local area today while initial enquiries are carried out."