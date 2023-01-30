Two men have been charged with growing a large number of cannabis plants at a disused shop in the High Street.

Lincolnshire Police charged Hieu Van Nguyen, 33, of High Street, Grantham and Thu Duc Nguyen, 43, of no fixed address on Friday (January 27) evening and they were remanded in police custody for a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Saturday (January 28).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have charged two men with production of a controlled drug of class B following the discovery of a cannabis grow at a disused shop in Grantham High Street.

"Following this hearing, both men were further remanded into custody for a future hearing at the Crown Court."

Police received reports that cannabis was being grown in the building on Thursday, January 26, at 4.39pm.

Officers arrived at the scene at 4.44pm, and the building was estimated to contain 1,000 mature plants spread over three floors.