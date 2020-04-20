Home   News   Article

Two more deaths from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:13, 20 April 2020
 | Updated: 15:13, 20 April 2020

Two more deaths from coronavirus have been recorded by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

In Lincolnshire, 76 patients have now died and 584 tested positive for COVID-19.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen a slow but steady rise in the number of coronavirus deaths as the total number reached 111.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE