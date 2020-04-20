Two more deaths from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital
Published: 15:13, 20 April 2020
| Updated: 15:13, 20 April 2020
Two more deaths from coronavirus have been recorded by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
In Lincolnshire, 76 patients have now died and 584 tested positive for COVID-19.
Greater Lincolnshire has seen a slow but steady rise in the number of coronavirus deaths as the total number reached 111.
