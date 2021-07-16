Two lorries are holding up traffic in Grantham town centre after they burst their tyres on metal bollards at Asda roundabout.

The lorries are among several HGVs to have driven over the bollards at the roundabout in recent weeks and burst their tyres.

Traffic is being held up by the lorries which have burst tyres at the Asda roundabout. (49281285)

A witness told the Journal he heard a loud bang as one of the lorries hit the bollards. He said that one of the lorry's wheels had been completely ripped off the vehicle.

Traffic is able to get around the lorries and is moving slowly.

Following a recent incident, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, Councillor Richard Davies, said lorries should not be mounting the footpath as there was plenty of room for them to avoid the bollards.

This tyre was ripped off by a bollard. (49281287)