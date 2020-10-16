Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at two more Grantham schools.

The Grantham Preparatory International School, on Gorse Lane, and Springwell Alternative Academy, on New Beacon Road, have both been added to Lincolnshire County Council's list of schools with current positive virus cases within the county.

Springwell Alternative Academy closed yesterday (Thursday) and will remain shut until after half-term following three confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Executive principal Phil Willott told the Journal: "Unfortunately, the academy had to close on October 15, 2020 and will remain closed for a short period of time.

"It was decided the whole academy was required to close to all pupils and staff, following conversations with PHE, Wellspring Academy Trust and in line with academy’s risk assessment. All our pupils will be accessing our home learning provision until the October half term holidays, before returning to the school site in the new term."

One pupil also tested positive at Grantham Preparatory earlier this week. Headmistress, Mrs Korcz, thanked staff, parents and pupils for their support.

She added: "The day before yesterday we received confirmation that one of our Junior children had tested positive for COVID-19. We contacted Public Health for advice and thankfully due to the number of days the child had already been absent from school before showing any symptoms, we need to take no further action. Parents have been informed.

"Today (Friday) we break up for half term and I would like to thank all my colleagues, children and parents for all their support with our current safety measures to ensure that we continue to operate as normally as possible in this pandemic. We wish everyone a very happy half term holiday"

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of Thursday, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 57 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary."