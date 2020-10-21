Police are investigating the theft of two motorbikes from a driveway in Sandcliffe Road, Grantham.

The two motorbikes, a grey Yamaha motorbike, registration FY10 MXD, and a white Generic motorbike, registration FX65 CUU, with modified exhaust, were stolen from the drive between 10pm on October 18 and 8.50am the next day.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Our investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen these bikes, anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area before or during the time the thefts occurred or anyone with CCTV in this area."

Police are investigating the theft of two motorcycles from a Grantham street. (42807439)

Another motorcycle was also stolen from the Grantham areaat the weekend.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact police in one of the following ways: