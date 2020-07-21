Two new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Lincolnshire
Published: 17:36, 21 July 2020
| Updated: 17:37, 21 July 2020
There have been two new confirmed case of coronavirus in Lincolnshire today (Tuesday).
The latest government statistics show two additional positive tests for Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.
North Lincolnshire had no new cases confirmed.
