Two new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Lincolnshire

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 17:36, 21 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:37, 21 July 2020

There have been two new confirmed case of coronavirus in Lincolnshire today (Tuesday).

The latest government statistics show two additional positive tests for Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.

North Lincolnshire had no new cases confirmed.

