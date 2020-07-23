Home   News   Article

Two new cases of Covid-19 in South Kesteven - but no deaths from coronavirus reported in four days in Lincolnshire hospitals

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 15:25, 23 July 2020
 | Updated: 18:36, 23 July 2020

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today (Thursday) in South Kesteven.

It brings the total to 407 - up from 405 yesterday. The rate is 286.9, compared to an England rate of 456.9.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen no coronavirus-related deaths for a fourth day this week.

