Two new cases of Covid-19 in South Kesteven - but no deaths from coronavirus reported in four days in Lincolnshire hospitals
Published: 15:25, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 18:36, 23 July 2020
Two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today (Thursday) in South Kesteven.
It brings the total to 407 - up from 405 yesterday. The rate is 286.9, compared to an England rate of 456.9.
Greater Lincolnshire has seen no coronavirus-related deaths for a fourth day this week.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
