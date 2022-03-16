Work is underway to build two new operating theatres at Grantham Hospital as part of a multi-million-pound investment in services.

The two modular theatres, along with their associated preparation rooms, utility facilities and a six-bed recovery ward with an ultra clean ventilation system, will create additional theatre capacity for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust to care for those in need of surgery in the county.

Director of finance and digital at the trust Paul Matthew said: "This exciting project represents a £5.3m investment in surgery services.

Impressions of how the new operating theatres at Grantham Hospital will look (55501070)

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, our Grantham teams have been pivotal in helping to ensure patients have been able to continue to access potentially life-saving procedures and once these new theatres are in place, it will increase our available theatre capacity by 50 per cent on the site.

“This additional capacity, delivered by a dedicated and highly-trained team who can operate seven days a week, will support our efforts to reduce waiting times, with a proportion of this also dedicated to patients who require surgery for the treatment of cancer.”

Currently, Grantham Hospital has four theatres available to undertake procedures across a number of specialties for patients from across the county, including orthopaedics, ophthalmology, urology and general surgery.

Impressions of how the new operating theatres at Grantham Hospital will look

Initial ground works for the new modular buildings started in November and it is anticipated the two new theatres will be ready for use by the summer.

Alan Davidson, healthcare director of design and building contractor MMC, Darwin Group, said: “We are thrilled to have broken ground on this new healthcare project for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust. Providing new facilities through innovative next generation solutions allows us to work closely with the trust’s clinical team throughout the build to ensure expectations are met.”

This development at Grantham follows a further £3.2m investment for surgery in Lincolnshire during February 2022, through the installation of a new robotic assisted surgery system at Lincoln County Hospital. A man from Ancaster was the first to benefit.

Details have emerged on the same day as a Lincolnshire County Council health scrutiny meeting. Grantham councillors spoke out against plans to relocate a service away from the town's hospital. That matter is currently out for consultation.