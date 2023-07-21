Two Grantham nurseries have been named in a top 20 list for the region.

Albion House Day Nursery, in Albion Street, and The Old School Nursery, in Honington, have received an award after they were both named as top 20 nurseries in the East Midlands.

The nurseries have received the award based on reviews from the children’s families and carers on daynurseries.co.uk.

Staff and children at the Old School Nursery, in Grantham.

Mel Hart, owner of both nurseries, said: “We are delighted to have won this award.

“I personally love this award as it is purely from parent reviews, who know us best, so it means so much.

“My team at Albion House Nursery work incredibly hard and are so caring towards the children who attend, this is the sixth year running they’ve achieved this award.

Staff and children at the Albion House Day Nursery, Grantham.

“We have been likened to an extension of their families. What more could we ask for?

“And I am so excited to have won this award for The Old School Nursery.

“I bought this nursery in April 2022, so to have won this award in our first year of trading means so much.

“My small team here are amazing and make our families feel welcome, and the care for the children is above and beyond, which is shown in our reviews.

“We all work so hard to make the children’s experience here fun and safe.

“Thank you to all of our parents who took the time to write a review.

“Being Hygge accredited both nurseries are calm, homely and caring, with wellbeing for the children and the practitioners being at our forefront.”

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

In the East Midlands, there are 986 early years settings.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Albion House Day Nursery and The Old School Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands!

“Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.”

The awards are based on reviews received from April 29, 2021, until April 28, 2023.