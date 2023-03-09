Two Grantham organisations are set to receive funding from the council's Prosperity Fund.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, will receive £3,750 to replace an old heater and Grantham RiverCare will receive £250 towards new litter equipment.

This is from South Kesteven District Council's Prosperity Fund which will see more than £37,000 paid out to community initiatives across the district.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (55966151)

Hannah Whittaker, who works at Jubilee, said: "We are extremely delighted to receive help to replace our very old heater.

"It means we can continue to heat a room where we help those in our local community who speak English as a second language who are seeking to improve their English skills.

"Without this heater the room could not be used and our support would be very limited."

The Jubilee Church Life Centre caters for many community groups and has also been a welcoming centre for Ukrainian refugees.

Grantham RiverCare is run by a group of volunteers who clean up the River Witham and surrounding areas.

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare, said: "We were made aware of this fund by mayor Graham Jeal who has been out with us on our recent litter picks.

David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons (60903320)

"We are very grateful to SKDC’s Prosperity Fund for the award of £250 which will allow Grantham RiverCare to continue our work keeping the river free for litter.

"With increasing numbers of volunteers joining us we are always in need of more equipment.

"This award helps towards these on-going costs."

The council's funding is from the government's Levelling Up fund.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, said: "It is great to see the first of these grants, totalling £37,698, allocated to some very important and welcome community projects.

“The South Kesteven Prosperity Fund is part of South Kesteven’s allocation from the government to meet the need for community improvement anywhere across the 365 square miles of our district and I would urge groups to apply for their share right away.

“The government has chosen SKDC to administer the fund, and we will then monitor and evaluate the projects to ensure the best value for money.

"All applications to the South Kesteven Prosperity Fund go through our cross-party UKSPF Board, which meets on a regular basis."

More than £1 million is still available to allocate to local groups as long as they meet funding criteria for building improvements, green space and outdoor improvements and culture, arts, and heritage initiatives.

They should provide a public benefit, which could be targeted at a specific demographic, or the community as a whole.

Details on how to apply can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SPFgrants.

All successful applicants should monitor and report data on a quarterly basis to SKDC until the end of the UKSPF on March 31, 2025.

There are no fixed deadlines for applications. Applications are considered on a rolling basis until the annual allocation of funding is committed.