Two of Grantham’s parks have been put forward by the public for a national award, with voting now open.

Independent charity Fields in Trust has announced that voting has officially opened to decide the ‘UK’s Favourite Parks’, with Queen Elizabeth Park and Wyndham Park among the 364 put forward for the award.

Having launched the campaign back in 2015, this year has seen more nominations received than ever before, demonstrating just how much the nation has grown to appreciate green spaces over the past few years.

Wyndham Park (2353834)

Members of the public can vote for their favourite park until August 18. Any park placing in the top 20% of votes will receive recognition as a ‘Local Favourite’.

Chief executive of Fields in Trust, Helen Griffiths, said: "We're absolutely delighted to see that hundreds of parks and green spaces have been nominated up and down the country.

"It is incredibly heartening to hear the individual stories of significance for these spaces and this process has only emphasised the collective importance of having natural areas in our communities.

The River Witham runs through Queen Elizabeth Park. (43233920)

“As an organisation, we have worked for over a century to protect parks and green spaces, and there have never been such huge financial and development pressures threatening them. Now, it is up to all of us to prevent this cycle of disappearance and decline.”

To vote for your local park, visit www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks/nominations.

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk