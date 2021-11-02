Two of South Kesteven District Council's public parks have set the standard and been awarded Green Flag status for 2021.

Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham has received Green Flag accreditation for the first time, while nearby Wyndham Park has picked up the award for the tenth year running.

The Council is also committed to achieving Green Flag status for Dysart Park as soon as possible.

Queen Elizabeth Park received a Green Flag Award. (52808314)

The awards, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, go to well-managed parks and green spaces, and is seen as a benchmark for quality.

Both Queen Elizabeth and Wyndham parks will fly the prestigious Green Flag in recognition not only of the hard work and commitment of SKDC staff, but also the army of volunteers dedicated to maintaining and improving the parks.

The 25-acre Queen Elizabeth Park was established in 1980 to mark the 80th birthday of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, when local school children planted 80 trees.

Wyndham Park received a Green Flag Award. (52808304)

There are extensive woodlands, meadows and conservation areas, a small playground with a zip line, picnic benches, seating, learning and interpretation, a commemorative Diamond Grove, and a members' only fishing lake.

The park is a favourite with dog walkers, joggers, and cyclists, with Sustrans Route 15 running along the riverside path and continuing into Wyndham Park.

Further improvements are being made to natural habitats as part of the £1 million Blue Green Corridor Project.

As well as ten consecutive Green Flag awards Wyndham Park, where a £1 million restoration to its former glory as a World War One memorial park was completed in 2018, has received Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the second year running, for effective management of its historic features.

SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: "It is an amazing achievement for two of our parks to be recognised as among the best run in the world, particularly at a time when green spaces are providing so many benefits to local residents and visitors as we recover from the pandemic.

"After 18 months that have seen parks become lockdown lifelines, playing a vital role as places to breathe, relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that two of ours have achieved the Green Flag Award standard is testament to the hard work and dedication of those who look after them."

Green Flag award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: "To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth parks have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives."

SKDC, Wyndham Park Forum and The Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park welcome new volunteers.

If you have some spare time and would like to put something back into the local community please contact the Parks Community Engagement Officer on 01476 406033 or email j.ashworth@southkesteven.gov.uk