Two people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing diesel.

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of two people stealing diesel from a property near Ancaster yesterday (Wednesday) just before 10.45pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "They [officers] arrived at the scene quickly and arrested two people, a man aged 24, and a woman aged 30, on suspicion of the theft of diesel.

"The man was also arrested for two outstanding offences: suspicion of robbery in January 2023 and an offence of burglary in November 2022.

"Both offences were reported to have happened in Grantham.

"Our investigation is ongoing. They both remain in custody."