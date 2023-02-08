Two people were removed from a car involved in a crash earlier this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the incident at 12.06am which involved one car on the A1 northbound between A52 Barrowby and B1174 Gonerby Moor.

Two Grantham fire crews and one Corby Glen fire crew used cutting equipment to remove two casualties from the car.

Two people were cut from the car. Photo: RSM Photography (62318619)

The road remained closed for several hours and reopened around 3am.