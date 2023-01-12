Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries they suffered in a collision on a Grantham road this afternoon.

The collision between a car and a lorry happened around 12.30pm on the B1174 Spittlegate Level near the new roundabout which has been built as part of the Grantham southern relief road.

The road was closed by emergency services and remained closed as of 5.30pm between the sliproad to the A1 and the other end of Spittlegate Level.

Serious collision on the B1174 Spittlegate Level. Photo: Lukas Storey (61826571)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to the B1174, Grantham, at 12.35pm on 12 January with reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a red Peugeot.

"Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

"The road has been closed while vehicle recovery takes place."