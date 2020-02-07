Two people ordered to leave Grantham McDonald's under police dispersal notice

A 48-hour dispersal order was put in place at a Grantham fast-food restaurant at the weekend, to target anti-social behaviour.

Police enforced the dispersal order at McDonald’s in Grantham from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday, following a spate of anti-social incidents in the area.

The notice gave officers special powers to order anyone to leave McDonald’s and the surrounding vicinity.

A police spokesperson said: “There has been a number of anti-social behaviour incidents at McDonald’s that was affecting both the public and the staff including verbal abuse of staff and customers, obstructing doorways and throwing things. We put in place a dispersal order to help us deal with it.”

Two people were directed to leave under the order.

Police confirmed that they will be continuing to monitor the situation and where anti-social behaviour is experienced, further dispersal orders will be considered.

Martin Cuthbert, franchisee owner of Grantham McDonald’s’, is pleased with the police support.

He said: “The safety and security of my people and my customers is the absolute priority and I have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour both in and around my restaurant.

“My team and I maintain a positive working relationship with the local police and will continue to work very closely with them.”

