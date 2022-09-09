Firefighters were called to a crash on the A1 northbound near Grantham yesterday, resulting in two people being cut out of their cars.

Grantham and Stamford fire crews were joined by two other Nottinghamshire fire crews to a three-vehicle crash yesterday (September 8) on the A1 northbound near Little Ponton at 11.40am.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "A hydraulic rescue and other small tools were used to stabilise vehicles and extricate two casualties from vehicles involved in the collision."

Accident on A1 northbound near Little Ponton, September 8, 2022. Photo: Paul Clark (59182329)

A lorry and car collided on the northbound carriageway between Little Ponton and the A607 at Grantham, leaving traffic at a standstill.

Lincolnshire Police also attended the scene yesterday.