There are two £1 million-plus properties on the market in a village near Grantham – and they could not be more different in terms of style.

In the highly regarded village of Hough on the Hill sits period property The Red House and an ultra-modern six-bed home.

The Red House, with a guide price of £1,850,000, is a five-bed detached located in Carlton Ashes.

The Red House (59573174)

It boasts a commanding elevated position and incredible far-reaching views across the county. The property sits in four acres of mature gardens and can be accessed off a long private drive.

This country house is a detached period home which offers a high degree of privacy and is perfect for families and those that love entertaining. In particular this is evident in its well appointed features which include a grass tennis court, swimming pool, croquet lawn and surrounding greenery.

The Red House (59573195)

The principal house is characterful and offers many beautiful original features and well-proportioned rooms, with each of its rooms benefitting from stunning views.

It comes with a cottage which provides the perfect space for a ‘granny annexe’ or guest wing and has been run as a successful holiday let (income details on request).

Both the principal house and the cottage have been maintained to a high standard and offer a welcoming decor, plenty of natural light and abundant space.

The Red House is marketed by Rex Gooding Estate Agents, call 0115 691 0461.

The Red House (59573203)

The Red House (59573146)

The Red House (59573208)

The Red House (59573326)

The Red House (59573143)

The Red House (59573148)

The Red House (59573154)

The Red House (59573311)

The Red House (59573197)

The Red House (59573322)

The Red House (59573357)

The Red House (59573176)

On the opposite end of the style scale is a six-bed detached home on Carlton Road, on the market for £1,000,000.

It features a wraparound garden and integrated garage.

The house was built in 2014 on a site sold in 1947 by Lord Brownlow, of Belton House.

Ultra-modern property (59573241)

This is a unique, immaculately presented, ultra-modern home with four generous bedrooms downstairs, one en suite, and two extremely expansive bedrooms, both en suite, upstairs.

A beautifully light and airy house which has been built to a very high specification it provides principal living areas in open plan format, and a seamless connection to the garden.

It boasts a contemporary curved fitted kitchen with separate, walk-in pantry and top brand integrated ovens, hob and dishwasher. Other features include a modern wood-burner in the living room fireplace and state-of-the-art LED mood lighting in many rooms.

Ultra-modern property (59573231)

The garden is spacious with planted areas and a number of fruit trees, including apple, pear, damson and quince trees in spring, later followed by an autumn harvest.

The property affords a very pleasant view of the church and it should be noted that the field behind the property is a protected green space, being the site of an ancient abbey.

The property is being marketed by Fine and Country, call 01522 397602.

Ultra-modern property (59573398)

Ultra-modern property (59573394)

Ultra-modern property (59573392)

Ultra-modern property (59573386)

Ultra-modern property (59573383)

Ultra-modern property (59573212)

Ultra-modern property (59573373)

Ultra-modern property (59573371)

Ultra-modern property (59573214)