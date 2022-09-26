Two properties on market for over £1 million in Hough on the Hill near Grantham
There are two £1 million-plus properties on the market in a village near Grantham – and they could not be more different in terms of style.
In the highly regarded village of Hough on the Hill sits period property The Red House and an ultra-modern six-bed home.
The Red House, with a guide price of £1,850,000, is a five-bed detached located in Carlton Ashes.
It boasts a commanding elevated position and incredible far-reaching views across the county. The property sits in four acres of mature gardens and can be accessed off a long private drive.
This country house is a detached period home which offers a high degree of privacy and is perfect for families and those that love entertaining. In particular this is evident in its well appointed features which include a grass tennis court, swimming pool, croquet lawn and surrounding greenery.
The principal house is characterful and offers many beautiful original features and well-proportioned rooms, with each of its rooms benefitting from stunning views.
It comes with a cottage which provides the perfect space for a ‘granny annexe’ or guest wing and has been run as a successful holiday let (income details on request).
Both the principal house and the cottage have been maintained to a high standard and offer a welcoming decor, plenty of natural light and abundant space.
- The Red House is marketed by Rex Gooding Estate Agents, call 0115 691 0461.
On the opposite end of the style scale is a six-bed detached home on Carlton Road, on the market for £1,000,000.
It features a wraparound garden and integrated garage.
The house was built in 2014 on a site sold in 1947 by Lord Brownlow, of Belton House.
This is a unique, immaculately presented, ultra-modern home with four generous bedrooms downstairs, one en suite, and two extremely expansive bedrooms, both en suite, upstairs.
A beautifully light and airy house which has been built to a very high specification it provides principal living areas in open plan format, and a seamless connection to the garden.
It boasts a contemporary curved fitted kitchen with separate, walk-in pantry and top brand integrated ovens, hob and dishwasher. Other features include a modern wood-burner in the living room fireplace and state-of-the-art LED mood lighting in many rooms.
The garden is spacious with planted areas and a number of fruit trees, including apple, pear, damson and quince trees in spring, later followed by an autumn harvest.
The property affords a very pleasant view of the church and it should be noted that the field behind the property is a protected green space, being the site of an ancient abbey.
- The property is being marketed by Fine and Country, call 01522 397602.
