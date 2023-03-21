Two Grantham pupils gave a presentation to a Rotary Club as part of the group's leadership awards.

Merith Leafe, from Caythorpe, and Robert Ostefa, from Grantham, gave a presentation to members of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club at its recent meeting.

Both are candidates in the club's Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, an outdoor course teaching leadership and resilience skills.

(Left to right). President Irvin Metcalf, Meith Leafe and Robert Ostefa (63102560)

After the presentation, Irvin Metcalf, president of the Rotary Club, said: "You have both done well on the course and made your parents and our club members proud of you both.

"Your presentation and Q&A sessions clearly show your increased confidence."

Both candidates spoke about making new friendships, being placed outside of their comfort zones and learning about themselves and their abilities.

Their parents said how they had both gained confidence.