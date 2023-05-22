Two reporters will take on a challenge of endurance, stamina and a lot of mud for charity.

Myself and Marta Tavares - one of my best friend’s and trainee reporter at the Newark Advertiser - will be taking on the Tough Mudder challenge at Belvoir Castle, on Sunday, June 25.

We have both chosen charities, relevant to Grantham and Newark, to raise money for in this challenge.

Reporters Marta Tavares (left) Katie Green (right) are taking on the Tough Mudder challenge.

I have chosen the BHive Community Hub, under the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, due to the various services they provide and the countless hours of work their volunteers put into helping people in Grantham.

I also have a close relationship with the BHive, getting an insight into the work they do and having the chance to showcase these in stories for the Journal.

Marta has chosen to raise money for Newark Dementia Carers' Group.

She said: “I choose to donate to Newark Dementia Carers because it is a cause close to my heart.

“Katie and I will be doing the challenge on June 25 and my grandad who had dementia died on June 28 a year ago.

“Helping a charity that provides help and support to dementia careers while promoting awareness of the disease is important as I wish my grandad was still here and people were more ready to handle these situations.

“I am doing this for my grandad and all the families that just like mine, are dealing with this or have lost a loved one.”

To help us fundraise, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/tough-mudder-at-belvoir-castle-fundraise

The Tough Mudder challenge is an annual event and is regarded as the “world’s best obstacle course and mud run”.

This year, the Midlands event will be taking place on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.