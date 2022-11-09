Kellogg's has awarded two Grantham schools with £1,000 each for their breakfast clubs.

Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School, which are both Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) schools, were selected to receive the breakfast boost.

This will enhance each school's breakfast club and make sure the schoolchildren don't go hungry in the morning.

Ambergate Sports College students enjoying their breakfast. (60544201)

Stela Plamenova, headteacher of the schools, said: "We would like to thank Kellogg’s for these donations. The extra funding will enable us to expand out provisions and offer Breakfast Club services to even more children."

Kellogg's recently announced it would be donating more money to breakfast clubs as more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for its pupils.

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager at Kellogg’s, said: "We’re proud to have spent over 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK.

Sandon school students enjoying their breakfast. (60544223)

"We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself."

Breakfast clubs help children with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care.

Sixty-eight per cent of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club, according to Kellogg’s research.

Kellogg’s has supported 4,000 school breakfast clubs with funds, food and training over the last 23 years.