Greenfields Academy and Grantham Preparatory School evacuated following field fire on Gorse Lane

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:10, 20 July 2022
 | Updated: 16:18, 20 July 2022

Two schools have been evacuated as a precaution, following a field fire breaking out.

Greenfields Academy and Grantham Preparatory School have been evacuated as a precaution, as emergency services deal with a field fire on Gorse Lane, Grantham.

The B1174 and Spittlegate area has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A fire engine in the field. Photo: Peter A Tully. (58123544)
Fire crews from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford are tackling the blaze which covers 3,000 square metres.

Lincolnshire Police are advising people to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: "We ask that residents close their doors and windows while this is ongoing."

