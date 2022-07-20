More news, no ads

Two schools have been evacuated as a precaution, following a field fire breaking out.

Greenfields Academy and Grantham Preparatory School have been evacuated as a precaution, as emergency services deal with a field fire on Gorse Lane, Grantham.

The B1174 and Spittlegate area has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A fire engine in the field. Photo: Peter A Tully. (58123544)

Fire crews from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford are tackling the blaze which covers 3,000 square metres.

Lincolnshire Police are advising people to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: "We ask that residents close their doors and windows while this is ongoing."

Did you witness the fire? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk