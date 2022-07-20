Greenfields Academy and Grantham Preparatory School evacuated following field fire on Gorse Lane
Published: 16:10, 20 July 2022
| Updated: 16:18, 20 July 2022
Two schools have been evacuated as a precaution, following a field fire breaking out.
Greenfields Academy and Grantham Preparatory School have been evacuated as a precaution, as emergency services deal with a field fire on Gorse Lane, Grantham.
The B1174 and Spittlegate area has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Fire crews from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford are tackling the blaze which covers 3,000 square metres.
Lincolnshire Police are advising people to avoid the area.
A police spokesperson said: "We ask that residents close their doors and windows while this is ongoing."
