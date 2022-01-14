Home   News   Article

Two vehicle collision closes road in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:04, 14 January 2022
 | Updated: 12:05, 14 January 2022

A collision involving two vehicles yesterday reportedly caused a road to be closed.

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision on Barrowby Gate, Grantham, yesterday (Thursday) afternoon after it was reported at around 3pm.

Pictures from the aftermath show that the front of a van was damaged as a result of the incident.

Barrowby Gate was closed yesterday after a two vehicle collision. (54272500)
Reports suggest that the road was closed for around three hours following the collision.

Lincolnshire Police today confirmed that there were no serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Barrowby Gate was closed yesterday after a two vehicle collision. (54272503)
