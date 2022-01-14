Two vehicle collision closes road in Grantham
Published: 12:04, 14 January 2022
| Updated: 12:05, 14 January 2022
A collision involving two vehicles yesterday reportedly caused a road to be closed.
Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision on Barrowby Gate, Grantham, yesterday (Thursday) afternoon after it was reported at around 3pm.
Pictures from the aftermath show that the front of a van was damaged as a result of the incident.
Reports suggest that the road was closed for around three hours following the collision.
Lincolnshire Police today confirmed that there were no serious injuries as a result of the incident.