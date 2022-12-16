A two-vehicle collision is causing delays on the A17 near Brant Broughton this afternoon.

The road is closed in both directions between the Stragglethorpe turn-off and the Lincoln turn-off.

It follows a collision between two vehicles at the Brant Broughton turn-off earlier this afternoon.

Police are at the scene.

It is causing long delays for traffic.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.