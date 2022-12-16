A17 closed in both directions due to collision at Brant Broughton
Published: 16:34, 16 December 2022
| Updated: 16:35, 16 December 2022
A two-vehicle collision is causing delays on the A17 near Brant Broughton this afternoon.
The road is closed in both directions between the Stragglethorpe turn-off and the Lincoln turn-off.
It follows a collision between two vehicles at the Brant Broughton turn-off earlier this afternoon.
It is causing long delays for traffic.
Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.