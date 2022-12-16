Home   News   Article

A17 closed in both directions due to collision at Brant Broughton

By Sharon Hodkin
s.hodkin@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 16:34, 16 December 2022
 | Updated: 16:35, 16 December 2022

A two-vehicle collision is causing delays on the A17 near Brant Broughton this afternoon.

The road is closed in both directions between the Stragglethorpe turn-off and the Lincoln turn-off.

It follows a collision between two vehicles at the Brant Broughton turn-off earlier this afternoon.

Police are at the scene.
It is causing long delays for traffic.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.

