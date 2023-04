Two vehicles were involved in a collision on a Grantham road this afternoon (Tuesday).

Grantham firefighters attended the scene at 1.20pm on Harrowby Lane.

The crew isolated both vehicles and used absorbent granules to the roadway and a drain mat to prevent oil entering the roadside drainage system.

Firefighters attended Harrowby Lane in Grantham following a collision. (63498118)

There are no reports of any injuries.