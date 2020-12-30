Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Two vehicles involved in accident on Grantham town centre road

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:41, 30 December 2020
 | Updated: 16:54, 30 December 2020

Two vehicles have been involved in an accident on London Road in Grantham.

The crash has happened near the junction on London Road with the entry road to the B&Q car park.

The road is partially blocked but traffic is making its way around the incident.

Police have been at the scene of an accident on London Road. (43776903)
Police have been at the scene of an accident on London Road. (43776903)

Witnesses say the cars are badly damaged and there is police tape on one vehicle.

There is no information on any injuries.

AccidentsGrantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE