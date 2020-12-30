Two vehicles have been involved in an accident on London Road in Grantham.

The crash has happened near the junction on London Road with the entry road to the B&Q car park.

The road is partially blocked but traffic is making its way around the incident.

Police have been at the scene of an accident on London Road. (43776903)

Witnesses say the cars are badly damaged and there is police tape on one vehicle.

There is no information on any injuries.