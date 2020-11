Fire crews were called to an accident on the A1 this morning involving two vehicles.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway at Long Bennington at 7.20am.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Nottinghamshire attended the incident.

The crews made both vehicles safe using small tools. The incident was then left in the hands of the police.