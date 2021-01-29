A pub and a restaurant have been shut down after ignoring lockdown laws by serving alcohol to customers inside.

The owners of the Wheatsheaf Inn in Cropwell Bishop and Indian Nights in East Bridgford have also been given £1,000 fines, while three customers found drinking at the Wheatsheaf were each given £200 fines.

The prohibition notice means both premises are banned from allowing even takeaway customers to enter.

Landlords at The Wheatsheaf in Cropwell Bishop were fined £1,000. (44184631)

Nottinghamshire Police officers found three people sitting drinking with the landlord present when they visited the Wheatsheaf on Wednesday (January 27).

A customer was also found drinking alcohol as they waited for their food to be prepared at Indian Nights, when environmental health and licensing officers from Rushcliffe Borough Council visited on the same evening.

On inspection, council officers found over a dozen empty beer and wine bottles, leading them to believe the outlet had also previously served other customers with alcohol.

Owners at Indian Nights in East Bridgford were fined and the premises closed. (44184698)

A further £200 fixed penalty notice was also issued to the owner for obstruction of a council officer but the venue has since worked positively with the council following the breach.

Both businesses have now also received a prohibition notice, ensuring they cannot allow individuals to enter the premises to consume food or drink.

Rushcliffe Borough Council leader Councillor Simon Robinson said: “It is shocking to see two businesses breaching lockdown restrictions at a time when so many in Rushcliffe have adapted brilliantly to offer takeaway and delivery safely instead of having to resort to flouting the rules.

“In undermining the current lockdown, these venues have demonstrated complete disregard for their customers, staff and local communities at a crucial time in our fight against COVID-19.

"We will continue to advise and educate business owners as to their responsibilities and we thank the vast majority of Rushcliffe businesses for their compliance to date and for playing their part in keeping customers and staff safe.

“COVID restrictions are in place to protect everyone and we say to all business owners please do not place yourself in a position like this which is putting lives at risk. Contact us if you need support to trade.”

Rushcliffe Inspector Craig Berry said: “Nottinghamshire Police and local councils have been working together throughout the pandemic to ensure people’s safety and where people risk public safety by flouting the national legislation we will take firm action.

“We understand businesses are struggling at the moment through loss of trade but our overriding concern is keeping people safe and we have a duty to ensure the law is upheld for the benefit of the entire community.

"During these separate visits on Wednesday by the police and council, both venues were issued with a prohibition notice and a fixed penalty notice.

"We are pleased with the partnership approach and will not tolerate flouting the Covid-19 legislation and we will take positive action.”

Nottinghamshire Police was also called to a house in Swale Grove in Bingham last night following a report of a Covid breach where four men from different households were found.

Officers were quickly on attendance and issued all four with £200 fixed penalty notices.

Inspector Berry added: “It was clear that the people were flouting the Covid-19 restrictions and created a situation where they were not only putting themselves at risk but their loved ones and everyone else they came into contact with.

"These restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of this deadly virus and to save lives.

"Most people across the county have been playing their part in limiting the spread of the virus by obeying the law but sadly there are some people who refuse to adhere to our efforts to engage, explain and educate and consequently we will not hesitate to work with our partners to enforce the regulations."