The council has awarded almost £11,000 in funding to village projects across the district.

The Westborough Village Hall Committee will receive £4,263 towards its restoration project for the hall and Marston village will receive £4,492 to install two new flashing speeding warning signs.

This funding has been awarded from South Kesteven District Council's Community Fund.

Westborough Village Hall. Photo: Google Maps (62730669)

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC's cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "It's great to see how our first awards of 2023 are going to support such very different projects.

"That's what makes our community fund so very important to so many charities and organisations across the district and we look forward to supporting many more in 2023."

Marston Parish Council, who applied for the funding, hopes the additional signs in the village will slow down traffic, give residents more confidence to walk along the road and increase footfall to village facilities.

Marston. Photo: Google Maps (62730680)

For Westborough Village Hall, it can claim the £4,263 as part of a £17,000 project to install new toilets in the premises as the current facilities are 50 years old and are in need of modernization.

Replacement facilities will improve general hygiene and make facilities more suitable for elderly and disabled visitors.

An April date to submit new Community Fund applications will be announced soon by SKDC's fund panel of chairs and vice-chairs on the Overview and Scrutiny Committees.