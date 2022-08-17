Two 20-year-old women have been charged and released on bail following an animal rights protest in Ancaster.

The protest took place on Monday, August 15, outside the entrance of the Goldholme Stone quarry in Ancaster.

Ella Barlow and Kat Chan, who chained themselves to a concrete-filled tube, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Protesters at the Goldholme Quarry in Ancaster. (58637372)

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We have charged two people in connection with the protest at Goldholme Quarry, Ancaster on Monday.

"Ella Barlow, 20, of Norton Road, Norton in Kent, has been charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

"Kat Chan, 20, of Hamilton Hill Gardens, Glasgow, has been charged with the same offence."

The protest was aimed at the managing director of Goldholme Stone Phil Kerry who owns T&S Nurseries, which is a network of farms that breed rabbits for fur.

Both women are due to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 7.