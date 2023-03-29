Two women have been awarded a High Sheriff's Award for their work with Ukrainian refugees.

Karen Marlor and Betty Berthebaud were given this award and Karen was presented with it by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Tim Strawson, on March 27.

The two work with Ukrainian refugees at the Jubilee Church Life Centre in London Road.

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Tim Strawson (left) presented the award to Karen Marlor (right) (63263931)

Karen was "shocked" when she found out they would both be receiving the award.

She said: "The award ceremony was so special. It was amazing to hear about many individuals with huge hearts who have been helping people all over Lincolnshire.

"The High Sheriff was so lovely to everyone and seemed genuinely interested in all that we had done.

"It was also really helpful to connect with other people who have been working with the Ukrainian community in different parts of Lincolnshire."

Betty was unable to attend the ceremony, but she was presented with her certificate the day afterwards.

She said: "It was very special and very touching to be receiving it from the families we are helping. A few tears may have been shed on my part."

Both women will be "forever grateful" to the Jubilee Church and also the people of Grantham for helping the refugees.

Betty added: "There is so much good will in this town and so many voluntary groups supporting the whole community and those minority groups that need our help more than ever."

Following the award, Karen said it is "business as usual", as they continue to work with the refugees.

They are aiming to try and find more housing for the families and "continue to support in whatever way we can", said Karen.