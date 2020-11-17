Two year groups at a Grantham primary school are at home after a positive coronavirus case.

Pupils in Years 3 and 4 at Belton Lane Primary School, Green Lane, have been asked to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Covid 19 within the school community.

Headteacher Jonathan Mason praised parents for their support.

He said: "I am very pleased that we were able to react very quickly to this, communicate with Public Health England, contact parents over the weekend and support children with distance learning work packs from day one.

"The staff here, as in all schools, have worked tirelessly to make sure children continue to have the best education possible despite the current, exceptionally difficult, times.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents across the whole school, but especially in Years 3 and 4, for their support and resolve. It is great to see that attendance in other year groups has not been affected and we continue to do our very best to serve and educate our school community."

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, confirmed that as of this morning (Tuesday), Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 95 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

He added: "All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

"The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils' education."