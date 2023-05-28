A tyre shop is trying to raise funds for a community hub it supports.

Vaculug, based in Gonerby Road, is aiming to raise £5,820 to install a compost toilet at the BHive Community Hub’s allotment.

In April of this year, the tyre shop announced it would be teaming up with the BHive to support it and its services.

The BHive Community Hub provides many services within the area.

A spokesperson for Vaculug said: “Help us support our local BHive Community Hub!

“Our first big project is to raise funds to supply and install an accessible compost toilet which will be located on the BHive allotment.

“We appreciate that times are tough for all of us at the moment, both as individuals and business alike, but we are aiming to raise £5,820.”

Vaculug helped to refurbish the BHive’s sensory garden.

If anyone would like to donate, they can email marketing@vaculug.com.

The BHive Community Hub, under the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, is located in Finkin Street.