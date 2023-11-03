A Grantham tyre company is launching a new website.

Vaculug, based in Gonerby Hill Foot, has designed a new website to make it easier for their customers when buying tyres online.

The new website has been designed with an extensive range of Vaculug’s tyres with a user-friendly search tool to allow customers to filter what they want.

Vaculug's new website

Haarjeev Kandhari, chairman of the board at Vaculug, said the website is a “significant step forward in their online presence and demonstrates their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their customers.”

The launch of Vaculug’s website is a part of its mission to expand its online presence following the development of its #sustainablethinking campaign.

The website can be viewed at https://www.vaculug.com/.

There will also be guides and resources on the website to help customers pick what they want.