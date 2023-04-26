A tyre company is partnering up with a community hub to support a number of its projects.

Vaculug Limited, which has a base in Gonerby Hill Foot, has announced it is partnering with the BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street.

The company will be supporting BHive in a number of its projects, including helping it to raise funds for an accessible compost toilet in its allotment.

Megan Campion, marketing manager at Vaculug, said: “We are excited to be partnering with the BHive Community Hub and supporting the fantastic work they do.

“The BHive is a key part of our local community, and this is the perfect opportunity for us to make a difference and provide positive social value.”

Vaculug will also be supporting BHive by helping them to develop a website and creating a dataset to assist with communication with its service users.

It will also help to provide hanging baskets and bedding plants for its sensory garden.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of BHive, said: “It’s fantastic news for our charity that Vaculug, a long standing and forward-thinking business, wants to get involved and help us to support our local communities.

“We are very excited to have this opportunity to work with their teams and bring new energy and ideas that will help lots of people to stay well and independent.”

Vaculug will also be helping out at BHive’s volunteer day in May, which coincides with the opening of its new sensory garden.

The BHive Community Hub, which is also the home of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, provides a variety of help within the community.

This includes Place2bee, a men’s mental health support group, wellbeing groups, carer support, and support and advice for families and those suffering from dementia.