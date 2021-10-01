Sponsored content: A family-run tyres and vehicle servicing provider has opened a new branch in Grantham.

Eden Tyres & Servicing are delighted to have opened up their latest branch on Harlaxton Road in Grantham.

This will be the 19th site for Eden, with the company celebrating their 40th anniversary in business this year.

Eden Tyres has opened its new Grantham branch. (51564379)

With a head office in Derbyshire, Eden is well-known throughout the East Midlands for providing very high quality automotive services at competitive prices and for their emphasis on excellent customer service.

Initially gaining notoriety as a tyre supplier (they are currently the 18th largest tyre supplier in the UK), Eden now offer an extensive range of automotive services including MOT testing, Castrol servicing, air-conditioning & repairs.

Eden's new Grantham branch is located next to the town's fire station in what was Chris Walker Kawasaki, and has benefited from a complete refit with newly equipped workshops and a very comfortable reception/waiting area which offers free drinks and WiFi.

Eden has a strong focus on making automotive care as stress free as possible and has built a solid reputation for providing great customer service.

The business currently has over 7000 5 star reviews on TrustPilot with a score of 4.9/5 which rates its services as “Excellent”.

Retail director Jim Nicholls said: “We’re always looking for ways to make using our services easier, with quick easy online bookings customers don’t even need to pay online; they simply make their booking and pay in the branch when the work is complete.

"The feedback and popularity of this service speaks for itself, it makes life so much easier when you know exactly when your car will be in the workshop.

"Of course we also have a complimentary courtesy car available should anyone need it.”

The branch is also proud to be part of the exclusive Castrol Service network which ensures customers are provided with the highest standards of servicing available at fixed, fair prices.

Eden's servicing maintains vehicle warranties whilst saving on dealership prices making it very popular with customers.

They also offer a number of free safety checks which can be booked both online and in branch and are increasingly popular as we go into autumn.

Bookings can be made online at www.edentyres.com or by calling branch manager Nathan on 01476 852828.

Nathan has years of experience and is able to help whether you’d like some expert advice or to make a booking.

