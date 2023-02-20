Several tyres and what is presumed to be a car part have been dumped.

Michelle Jones discovered the fly-tipped waste on Thursday, February 16, on Woolsthorpe Road in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth.

Miss Jones walks the route weekly and is "sick of the fly tipping and litter", she said.

Several tyres dumped on Woolsthorpe Road in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth. Photo: Michelle Jones (62528849)

She added: "I found it and thought not again. How can people get away with doing this?

"The problem is people fly-tip there and it takes ages for anything to be done about it. That along with litter up there is a disgrace.

What is presumed to be a car part was also dumped on Woolsthorpe Road. Photo: Michelle Jones (62528877)

"In the village there are local litter pickers and they are amazing, but they can’t do the whole area."