Starting today, people in Grantham can order food via Uber Eats.

The app will enable customers to receive their next meal directly to their door at the touch of a button.

Customers can order from high street classics McDonald’s and KFC, which are the first restaurants to launch in the area via the Uber Eats app.

Local favourites including The Leaf Chinese will also be joining the platform, with residents able to enjoy their favourite restaurant meals from the comfort and safety of their home.

Grantham residents can download the Uber Eats app on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com.

Once downloaded, you will be able to see all the restaurants available in your area. You can sign in using your existing Uber account or create a new one.

Select your home or any other address then find the perfect meal - browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type or dietary requirements to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for.

Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive whenever is most convenient for you.

Track the progress of the delivery - get updates as your order is prepared and on its way to your destination. Enjoy!

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app will mean more business with more options for delivery and thousands of potential new customers.

Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Grantham, firstly with McDonald’s and KFC, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks. We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

All deliveries made via the app are contactless, and Uber Eats has also introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access PPE for free.

The app is available every day of the week from 8:00am - midnight.