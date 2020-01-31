Residents in Colsterworth were left baffled after spotting 'a train of lights' flying high in the sky.

The lights have been seen several times throughout the last few weeks, prompting speculation about what they could be.

One resident was out running on Monday night when he came across a couple who were looking up at the sky.

Dutch astronomer Marco Langbroek captured the spectacle shortly after SpaceX's Starlink launch (Marco Langbroek) (28075872)

In a post on social media, he said: "I stopped to look and we saw what seemed to be a train of lights (not flashing ones either like on planes) extremely high in the sky and in a formation that was a perfect line behind one another. It was that perfect that human control could not do it. There must have been in the region of 50 to 60 individual UFOs."

His post attracted a flurry of replies from residents saying that they too had seen the lights.

One replied: "Me and my partner at first thought we were going to have an alien invasion."

But theories of any extraterrestrial activity were soon quashed, with people explaining that the trail of lights are Starlink satellites - part of billionaire Elon Musk's plan to deliver universal internet access via a network of low Earth orbit satellites.

The constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites, working in combination with ground transceivers.

Colsterworth residents are not the only ones to mistake them for UFOs though.

Since the first batch of satellites were launched last year, UFO reports have surged all over the world.

