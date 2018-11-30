UKIP plan a 'people's vote' to give Grantham MP Nick Boles the sack
Grantham and Stamford UKIP are going to market again in their campaign for a 'real' or 'clean' Brexit.
Weather permitting, the group plans to stage a stall on Grantham market tomorrow (sat) to collect signatures against Prime Minister Theresa May's 'deal', which they say still leaves the European Union with too many powers over Britain, with us still having to pay £39billion for 'nothing.'
Branch secretary, Pat Beese, who lives in Castle Bytham, said: "The general idea is that the public will be asked to sign some postcard to Nick Boles, which we’ve printed off, asking him to vote against the Withdrawal Agreement on December the 11th.
"We’ll have a box with a slot so they can post their cards, rather like voting."
The plan is, the ballot box will be emptied with the contents taken in a sack to Mr Boles' constituency office in Bourne.
Pat said: "We'll find out when he's there. We would love to talk to him."
Next Friday, UKIP plans to run a similar stall in Stamford, as they did with other recent campaigning, following the announcement of May's Chequers proposals over the summer, which formed the basis of her 'deal'.
Pat added: "We had a better reception in Stamford because there were more people there."
Mr Boles tweeted this afternoon: "The PM’s deal is not as bad as people are making out. I will continue to promote (my) Norway Plus as Plan B but I feel no qualms about voting for the PM’s Plan A."
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.