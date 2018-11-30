Grantham and Stamford UKIP are going to market again in their campaign for a 'real' or 'clean' Brexit.

Weather permitting, the group plans to stage a stall on Grantham market tomorrow (sat) to collect signatures against Prime Minister Theresa May's 'deal', which they say still leaves the European Union with too many powers over Britain, with us still having to pay £39billion for 'nothing.'

Branch secretary, Pat Beese, who lives in Castle Bytham, said: "The general idea is that the public will be asked to sign some postcard to Nick Boles, which we’ve printed off, asking him to vote against the Withdrawal Agreement on December the 11th.

"We’ll have a box with a slot so they can post their cards, rather like voting."

The plan is, the ballot box will be emptied with the contents taken in a sack to Mr Boles' constituency office in Bourne.

Pat said: "We'll find out when he's there. We would love to talk to him."

Next Friday, UKIP plans to run a similar stall in Stamford, as they did with other recent campaigning, following the announcement of May's Chequers proposals over the summer, which formed the basis of her 'deal'.

Pat added: "We had a better reception in Stamford because there were more people there."

Mr Boles tweeted this afternoon: "The PM’s deal is not as bad as people are making out. I will continue to promote (my) Norway Plus as Plan B but I feel no qualms about voting for the PM’s Plan A."