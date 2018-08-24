The battle to ‘save’ Brexit is on, with UKIP activists returning to the campaign trail in Grantham and Stamford.

The move comes as Grantham MP Nick Boles is launching the ‘Brexit Delivery Group’ to support the Prime Minister’s ‘soft’ Brexit, as outlined at Chequers.

But critics say her Chequers plans leave so many rules affecting the UK under European Union control that we would effectively ‘Remain’.

This has led Grantham & Stamford UKIP to re-launch campaigning, with them canvassing shoppers at Stamford market today and Grantham market tomorrow.

Castle Bytham-based branch secretary Pat Beese said: “We are worried about being betrayed by Theresa ‘The Appeaser’ May. During the General Election last year, she promised we would be out of the Customs Union and the Single Market, but her Chequers deal would still leave us under the cosh of the European Court of Justice and so many rules and regulations, without us having a say.”

Mr Beese added that, in recent months, UKIP branch membership locally has shot up 50 per cent, fuelled by the PM’s Chequers proposals.

“A lot of people thought the job (of Brexit) would be done. Unfortunately, we have been knifed in the front by the establishment. The establishment, both Labour and Tory, seem so determined to want to stay in, regardless of the damage to our status as a democracy.”

Mr Beese welcomed the return of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage to national campaigning as part of the Leave Means Leave campaign, which will see a battle bus tour the country in September.

A spokesman told the Journal the route would be announced soon.