A Ukrainian mother and her host family have launched an initiative that recycles old phones to raise money for damaged schools in her home country.

Maryna Yakubovska and her family have founded the Mobiles4Ukraine scheme along with her host Olly Tagg, who previously ran a mobile recycling business.

Joined by her two sons Nazar and Demian, Maryna fled Ukraine to escape the conflict there earlier this year from her family home in Irpin, a commuter city which is a 15 minute train ride from Kyiv centre.

Maryna Yakubovska and her family. (57795095)

Maryna and her boys want to get home but the schools are closed and some very badly damaged.

Mobiles4Ukraine is a free scheme that allows people, schools and businesses to recycle their old mobile phones to help schools that have been bombed or damaged in Ukraine.

Given the context of the current cost-of-living crisis, the campaign offers a way for people to support those in Ukraine without having to donate cash.

Maryna Yakubovska and Olly Tagg, founders of Mobiles4Ukraine. (58614993)

A school or business can start by collecting devices, before Mobiles4Ukraine collects them and refurbishes them, before selling the devices on. All profits from this will be used to rebuild schools in Irpin and Bucha, some of the worst affected areas of Ukraine.

Olly said: “Mobile devices are a must have for every individual, and there are millions of them lying dormant in drawers all over the country.

“People don’t usually associate old mobiles with donating to charity but Mobiles4Ukraine offers a fantastic way to declutter and donate to Ukraine without having to part with money."

Olly helped out in Poland at the start of the war, taxiing families from the border to Krakow or Warsaw, and signed up to the Homes for Ukraine programme when he returned to the UK.

Marina, Nazar and Demian arrived with Olly and his family in Denton on April 2.

Olly continued: "The Yakubovska’s street has been largely destroyed and their own home received significant damage. All of their schools have been shelled and some very badly.

"Maryna and I discussed how we could help and Mobiles4Ukraine was born. Before retirement I was a partner in a mobile recycling business for 20 years and we felt this was an easy way for people to help Ukraine and get rid of unwanted items at the same time.

"There is a burgeoning Ukrainian community of mums and children in Grantham and the mums all need work. Jobs are scarce in Ukraine and a British income is essential to help support extended families in Ukraine. The business is not for profit.

"After wages and running costs all profits will be sent to Ukraine to help rebuild schools and communities."

Mobiles4Ukraine provides free posters and recycling envelopes to help promote the scheme. When the scheme is complete and all of the handsets have been collected, Mobile4Ukraine arranges a free collection and issues prompt reporting.

Schools and businesses can sign up for the scheme through the Mobiles4Ukraine website: https://mobiles4ukraine.com/

If you have any questions or want to donate, contact olly@mobiles4ukraine.com.