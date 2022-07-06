A Ukrainian mother has written a letter to tell the story of her journey as a refugee from her home to the Grantham area.

Maryna Yakubovska, who lives in Denton with a host family and her two sons, Nazar and Demian, has recounted the heart-breaking story of how she left her husband in Ukraine to escape the war.

In her three months living in Britain, Maryna has described how she and her sons have been warmly welcomed in the UK as "friends or family".

Maryna Yakubovska and her family. (57795095)

The Jubilee Church in Grantham has played a role in helping Maryna adjust to life away from Ukraine, with a community of refugees coming together in Grantham. The church recently held a welcome event for refugees and their host families.

Maryna's letter, left unedited, reads: "I walk the same route every morning. I live in a rural area, so there are green fields around me, wheat ears are growing, mighty oaks are growing, there is so much green, it seems that I am in Ukraine. I end my walk by a river that is like the river from my childhood, similar but not the same. I realize that this is Britain, not Ukraine.

My life "flipped to pieces", in other words, it changed radically, like every Ukrainian on February 24, 2022. When we woke up from explosions and the terrible word: "WAR". I write and still do not believe that this is our reality and not a scary movie. This is exactly what I heard from my husband, instead of "good morning".

A photo taken by Maryna's husband on Sunday of their house, which was built only 18 months before. (57795109)

"He told me to pack things and children. And what to collect, for what period? I was not ready for this and I will never be ready. I collected children, warm things, documents, cash, which was a little bit, some groceries, a dog... We went to the village where the husband's father lives with his wife, we thought it would be for a few days, maybe a week.

"We hoped to return home if anything was needed. After all, it is not far, some 15-20 km from Irpen (Kyiv region). Therefore, when the fighting began, we could hear all the explosions, the roar of the battles that were going on in our direction. So we lived for two weeks. Products were no longer delivered to the store, because there was no connection with Kyiv.

"Bread was dried into crackers, it was good that there were stocks of vegetables, preserves and a cellar, in which all of us and even the dog hid when it got really hot. It was clear from the sounds that the enemy would soon surround us, so we decided to flee. It was possible to leave only on the second day because the bridge was destroyed, and fierce battles were going on in the other direction.

"It was the longest road in my life, I didn't know if we would leave the Kyiv region alive. We reached Lviv (western Ukraine) in just one day. It's good that we had friends who helped us find temporary housing. We were so exhausted that on the first night in Lviv we didn't even hear the air raid signal.

Maryna Yakubovska and her family. (57795100)

"When my school friend in UK (Ely) told me about the sponsorship program for Ukrainians, we discussed this possibility with my husband and children. It was a very difficult decision, but when military planes flew over our house and everything was buzzing, I was so scared that I said: "I can't do this anymore, we have to go!" It's hard to realize that everything you've accumulated over the years, the life you've built, the plans you've drawn, your dreams... there's nothing, everything has been taken away from you.

"I filled out all the forms for permission to enter Britain and went with my children to Poland, because there was no air service in Ukraine anymore. How painful it was to say goodbye to my husband and my little dog. We were never separated for a long time, and now it was not long, but it is not known how long. Poland welcomed us with sincere and kind people, hot tea at the border, sweets and toys that were brought directly to the bus.

"There was a lot in just two weeks of living in Poland and waiting for documents. Different cities, train stations, overnight stay in the school gym, one night in a good hotel (because a friend paid for it), a hostel for employees of an agricultural enterprise. I am grateful to all the Poles who were kind to us and tried to help us in every possible way.

Maryna with her sons Nazar and Demian. (57795105)

"And so we received the long-awaited documents. The road, the airport and the first British friends. To say that I immediately fell into a fairy tale is no. Everything was unusual, strange, and especially difficult - I had to speak English, which I learned at school many years ago.

"God sent us a wonderful family, who opened the doors of their home to strangers, foreigners, and welcomed us as friends or family. Now we live as one big family in Denton. My eldest son, Nazar, is friends with their son, has made new friends, and is studying at Walton Academy.

"My younger Demian found an occupation to his liking: mowing the grass, playing tennis with the head of the family, and driving a rare car with him. As for me: I adore their old and big garden, my bedroom windows overlook it and my morning starts with the dawn and the birds singing. I like living in the village, walking by the lake, cycling, working in the garden.

"We take turns preparing dinner, and then we sit at the family table and discuss the events of the day or plans for the future. I do not make far-sighted plans, the war took away this opportunity from me. I like our present, but I am a realist and understand that it is temporary, that there will be more changes, that there will be a Victory and a return home. Every Ukrainian repeats these words like a mantra. Victory-Peace-Reconstruction of the country.

"I cannot but say about the new people in my life. And there are so many of them now! My new family, their relatives and friends, my new Ukrainian friends (with whom we are creating our little diaspora in Grantham). Special thanks to all people from Jubilee Church! For the place for our meetings, for the warmth, support and help you give us.

"It is impossible to describe all the emotions and events that happened in my life during the four months of the war and three months of living in Britain.

"With best wishes, Maryna Yakubovska."