A Ukrainian woman has started running salsa dance classes.

Olha Kozub, a Ukrainian refugee who lives in Grantham, has started running the classes every Saturday from 12pm until 2pm at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road.

Olha said: “[The] dances are for the soul and body, for a good mood and wellbeing.

Olha with her husband Yevhen Kozub at the Concert for Ukraine.

“The people, most of whom have never danced before, found the time and opportunity to practise and the courage to perform at the Concert for Ukraine.

“We warmly invite everyone to join our classes.”

For anyone interested in joining the classes, they can contact the Jubilee Church Life Centre by phone at 01476 565117.