The UK's best Pink tribute act is heading to Grantham to perform on Thursday August 18.

The tribute night will be held at The Gingerbread, the home of Grantham Town, on August 18 at 7pm.

Vicky Jackson, who performs as Pink, has been wowing audiences as the singer for over a decade, and she is now bringing her tribute to the people of Grantham.

Vicky Jackson will be performing as Pink at The Gingerbread on August 18. (57914849)

She has dominated the tribute scene with her authentic portrayal of the American Grammy award winner singer.

The performance will be followed by a disco so the audience can continue to dance the night away.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can do it here.

Tickets cost £25 per person, and this will include admission and a hog roast dinner.