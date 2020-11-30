United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is using TAP (Thank And Praise), a social thanking platform, to help boost their staff’s wellbeing during these challenging times.

TAP is a digital social thanking platform for the public to show their appreciation and thanks to healthcare workers.

It means that the 720,000 population served by the Trust’s four hospitals - Lincoln County Hospital, Grantham and District Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital Boston and County Hospital Louth – can now quickly and easily send personal messages of thanks to hospital staff via a dedicated Digital Thanking Wall.

ULHT have partnered with social thanking platform, TAP. (43340433)

All messages are checked for positivity before being shared publicly, as well as directly with the Trust’s staff working across their four hospitals.

Both the Trust and TAP are excited about the potential of this new partnership to improve workforce wellbeing as well as further improve the patient experience.

Sharon Kidd, Patient Experience Manager, ULHT said: “We are really looking forward to working with TAP as we know that when our patients say thank you to our staff that it boosts morale so much and it makes it more valuable in these very difficult times.

"We all know that happy patients make happy staff.”

The messages appearing on their Thanking Wall are personal and heart-felt, including one sent by Jacqui Auckland to the Grantham and District Hospital, Urgent Care and Assessment Ward.

The message said: "Thank you for your time and care this week of my dad, Alan Cox. We must keep services open at Grantham x. Thank you - it’s great to know that services are there for us locally."

Matt Findel-Hawkins, CEO, TAP said: “We are excited that TAP’s social thanking platform is being used by one of the largest NHS Trusts in the country. This demonstrates our belief that the giving of thanks and praise is hugely beneficial to both the receivers of thanks, and the givers.”

To leave your own message or view words written by others, visit: www.thankandpraise.com/thankingwall/lincolnshire-nhs-trust