Home   News   Article

Unbelievable display of dozy parking in Grantham...right on a junction

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:54, 27 November 2019
 | Updated: 11:55, 27 November 2019

This has taken the Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign to a new level.

A gobsmacked reader sent in this picture which shows a van driver parked across the junction of Dudley Road and Bridge Street in Grantham.

The reader said: "I'm not sure what was going through this driver's head that made them think this was acceptable."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Grantham. (22685218)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Grantham. (22685218)
  • Join our campaign. Send your photos of 'Dozy Parkers', with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE