Unbelievable display of dozy parking in Grantham...right on a junction
Published: 11:54, 27 November 2019
| Updated: 11:55, 27 November 2019
This has taken the Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign to a new level.
A gobsmacked reader sent in this picture which shows a van driver parked across the junction of Dudley Road and Bridge Street in Grantham.
The reader said: "I'm not sure what was going through this driver's head that made them think this was acceptable."
