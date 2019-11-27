This has taken the Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign to a new level.

A gobsmacked reader sent in this picture which shows a van driver parked across the junction of Dudley Road and Bridge Street in Grantham.

The reader said: "I'm not sure what was going through this driver's head that made them think this was acceptable."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Grantham. (22685218)

Join our campaign. Send your photos of 'Dozy Parkers', with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

